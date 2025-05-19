CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Michael J. Poser debriefs medics following a simulation exercise at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, May 16. The event marked the culmination of a weeklong critical care training for enlisted personnel in the Critical Care Nursing Department. (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)
05.16.2025
|05.16.2025
05.23.2025 16:59
|05.23.2025 16:59
9059469
|9059469
|VIRIN:
|250516-D-EC642-1378
2700x1866
|2700x1866
866.66 KB
|866.66 KB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
5
|5
0
|0
