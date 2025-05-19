CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke D. Blissett prepares to put on sterile gloves before inserting an indwelling Foley catheter into a mock patient during a simulation exercise at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, May 16. The event marked the culmination of a weeklong critical care training for enlisted personnel in the Critical Care Nursing Department. (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)