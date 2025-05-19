CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody J. Starr briefs U.S. Air Force Aerospace Medical Technicians on the simulation exercise they are about to take part in at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, May 16. The event marked the culmination of a weeklong critical care training for enlisted personnel in the Critical Care Nursing Department. (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)
Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 16:59
Photo ID:
|9059463
VIRIN:
|250516-D-EC642-1082
Resolution:
|2700x1800
Size:
|924.91 KB
Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
Web Views:
|6
Downloads:
|0
