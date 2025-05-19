Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training [Image 6 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody J. Starr briefs U.S. Air Force Aerospace Medical Technicians on the simulation exercise they are about to take part in at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, May 16. The event marked the culmination of a weeklong critical care training for enlisted personnel in the Critical Care Nursing Department. (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 16:59
    Photo ID: 9059463
    VIRIN: 250516-D-EC642-1082
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 924.91 KB
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training [Image 13 of 13], by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training
    CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training
    CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training
    CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training
    CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training
    CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training
    CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training
    CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training
    CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training
    CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training
    CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training
    CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training
    CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed
    Critical Care
    Readiness
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download