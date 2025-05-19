CCND Enlisted Complete Weeklong Critical Care Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody J. Starr briefs U.S. Air Force Aerospace Medical Technicians on the simulation exercise they are about to take part in at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, May 16. The event marked the culmination of a weeklong critical care training for enlisted personnel in the Critical Care Nursing Department. (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)