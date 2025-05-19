Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Cobbler and Shoes for the Army's Old Guard [Image 2 of 2]

    A Cobbler and Shoes for the Army's Old Guard

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Tom Casarez, Central Issue Facility (CIF), 406th Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB), Logistics Readiness Center (LRC), Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va. reaches for a pair of shoes procured by the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Clothing and Textiles team to cobble for soldiers in the U.S. Army's Old Guard. Casarez is a Veteran and the only Cobbler in the U.S. Army. He takes great pride in his work to support this special mission. April 23, 2025. The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, traditionally known as "The Old Guard," is the oldest active-duty infantry unit in the Army, serving the United States since 1784. The Old Guard is the Army's official ceremonial unit and escort to the president and it also provides security for Washington, D.C. in times of national emergency or civil disturbance. (photo by Nutan Chada, Defense Logistics Agency)

    Cobbling Shoes for the Army's Old Guard
    A Cobbler and Shoes for the Army's Old Guard

    TheOldGuard

