A Cobbler and Shoes for the Army's Old Guard

Tom Casarez, Central Issue Facility (CIF), 406th Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB), Logistics Readiness Center (LRC), Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va. reaches for a pair of shoes procured by the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Clothing and Textiles team to cobble for soldiers in the U.S. Army's Old Guard. Casarez is a Veteran and the only Cobbler in the U.S. Army. He takes great pride in his work to support this special mission. April 23, 2025. The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, traditionally known as "The Old Guard," is the oldest active-duty infantry unit in the Army, serving the United States since 1784. The Old Guard is the Army's official ceremonial unit and escort to the president and it also provides security for Washington, D.C. in times of national emergency or civil disturbance. (photo by Nutan Chada, Defense Logistics Agency)