Cobbling Shoes for the Army's Old Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Clothing and Textile team procures the shoes and it takes a Cobbler with special skills and expertise to turn the shoes into exactly what the Army's Old Guard needs to accomplish their mission. Tom Casarez, Central Issue Facility (CIF), 406th Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB), Logistics Readiness Center (LRC), Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va. is the only Cobbler in the Army and he has the sharp skills needed to customize the shoes for each Old Guard soldier. April 23, 2025. The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, traditionally known as "The Old Guard," is the oldest active-duty infantry unit in the Army, serving the United States since 1784. The Old Guard is the Army's official ceremonial unit and escort to the president and it also provides security for Washington, D.C. in times of national emergency or civil disturbance. (photo by Nutan Chada, Defense Logistics Agency)