    Navy Public Health Team Leads the Way in Blast Exposure Strategy While Operating Side-by-Side with Sailors and Marines [Image 3 of 3]

    Navy Public Health Team Leads the Way in Blast Exposure Strategy While Operating Side-by-Side with Sailors and Marines

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Jennifer Goulart 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    230801-N-N1574-1003 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 1, 2023) Blast overpressure monitoring is conducted during a Scalable Offensive Hand Grenade training event with U.S. Marines at The Basic School aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, August 2023. Navy Medicine’s proactive assessment strategy enables commanders to evaluate and mitigate exposure risk during high-intensity training. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
