Navy Public Health Team Leads the Way in Blast Exposure Strategy While Operating Side-by-Side with Sailors and Marines

230901-N-N1574-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 1, 2023) Industrial Hygienists Jena Brunson and Mike Brown from the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command monitor blast overpressure, noise, and lead exposure aboard USS Stout (DDG 55) during manual and remote firing of the MK 38 25mm machine gun and other shipboard systems, September 2023. These efforts support data-driven readiness decisions and reflect Navy Medicine’s commitment to safeguarding warfighter health during operational live-fire training. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)