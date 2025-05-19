Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Public Health Team Leads the Way in Blast Exposure Strategy While Operating Side-by-Side with Sailors and Marines [Image 1 of 3]

    Navy Public Health Team Leads the Way in Blast Exposure Strategy While Operating Side-by-Side with Sailors and Marines

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Photo by Jennifer Goulart 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    230901-N-N1574-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 1, 2023) Industrial Hygienists Jena Brunson and Mike Brown from the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command monitor blast overpressure, noise, and lead exposure aboard USS Stout (DDG 55) during manual and remote firing of the MK 38 25mm machine gun and other shipboard systems, September 2023. These efforts support data-driven readiness decisions and reflect Navy Medicine’s commitment to safeguarding warfighter health during operational live-fire training. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Navy Public Health Team Leads the Way in Blast Exposure Strategy While Operating Side-by-Side with Sailors and Marines

