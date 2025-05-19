230901-N-N1574-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 1, 2023) Industrial Hygienists Jena Brunson and Mike Brown from the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command monitor blast overpressure, noise, and lead exposure aboard USS Stout (DDG 55) during manual and remote firing of the MK 38 25mm machine gun and other shipboard systems, September 2023. These efforts support data-driven readiness decisions and reflect Navy Medicine’s commitment to safeguarding warfighter health during operational live-fire training. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 12:47
|Photo ID:
|9058898
|VIRIN:
|230901-N-N1574-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Public Health Team Leads the Way in Blast Exposure Strategy While Operating Side-by-Side with Sailors and Marines [Image 3 of 3], by Jennifer Goulart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Public Health Team Leads the Way in Blast Exposure Strategy While Operating Side-by-Side with Sailors and Marines
No keywords found.