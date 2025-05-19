Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2025 12:47 Photo ID: 9058899 VIRIN: 230201-N-N1574-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.46 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Navy Public Health Team Leads the Way in Blast Exposure Strategy While Operating Side-by-Side with Sailors and Marines [Image 3 of 3], by Jennifer Goulart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.