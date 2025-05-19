Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Public Health Team Leads the Way in Blast Exposure Strategy While Operating Side-by-Side with Sailors and Marines [Image 2 of 3]

    Navy Public Health Team Leads the Way in Blast Exposure Strategy While Operating Side-by-Side with Sailors and Marines

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Jennifer Goulart 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    230201-N-N1574-1002 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 1, 2023) Aviation Warfare Systems (AWS) crewman is fitted with blast overpressure monitoring equipment prior to a GAU-21 heavy machine gun exercise aboard an MH-60S helicopter in February 2023. Navy industrial hygienists collect real-time exposure data to support force preservation and mission effectiveness in aviation gunner operations. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    This work, Navy Public Health Team Leads the Way in Blast Exposure Strategy While Operating Side-by-Side with Sailors and Marines [Image 3 of 3], by Jennifer Goulart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

