230201-N-N1574-1002 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 1, 2023) Aviation Warfare Systems (AWS) crewman is fitted with blast overpressure monitoring equipment prior to a GAU-21 heavy machine gun exercise aboard an MH-60S helicopter in February 2023. Navy industrial hygienists collect real-time exposure data to support force preservation and mission effectiveness in aviation gunner operations. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 12:47
|Photo ID:
|9058899
|VIRIN:
|230201-N-N1574-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Public Health Team Leads the Way in Blast Exposure Strategy While Operating Side-by-Side with Sailors and Marines [Image 3 of 3], by Jennifer Goulart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Public Health Team Leads the Way in Blast Exposure Strategy While Operating Side-by-Side with Sailors and Marines
No keywords found.