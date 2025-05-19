2025 Our Community Salutes

NRS Detroit proudly gathered at the historic Grosse Pointe War Memorial to celebrate the next generation of heroes—our Future Sailors—at the Our Community Salutes event. Surrounded by family, friends, and supporters, these young men and women were formally recognized for their decision to serve our nation with honor and courage.
The ceremony was made even more memorable by the presence of our distinguished guest speaker, Brigadier General Ravindra V. Wagh, whose words of wisdom and encouragement inspired all in attendance. His message reminded us of the strength, sacrifice, and unity that define our armed forces.
To our Future Sailors: thank you for stepping forward. Your commitment embodies the spirit of service and patriotism that makes our country strong. We salute you!
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 12:26
|Photo ID:
|9058844
|VIRIN:
|250522-N-AC485-2382
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.99 MB
|Location:
|GROSSE POINTE, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Honoring Tomorrow’s Defenders: NRS Detroit Celebrates Future Sailors at Our Community Salutes Ceremony
