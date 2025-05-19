Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Tomorrow’s Defenders: NRS Detroit Celebrates Future Sailors at Our Community Salutes Ceremony

    2025 Our Community Salutes Detroit, MI

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ellizar Abalos | NRS Detroit proudly gathered at the historic Grosse Pointe War Memorial to celebrate...... read more read more

    GROSSE POINTE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Ellizar Abalos 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Heartland

    On Thursday, May 22, beneath the proud architecture of the historic Grosse Pointe War Memorial, Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Detroit stood united with family, friends, and supporters to honor a courageous group of young men and women at the Our Community Salutes event. The ceremony celebrated the commitment of local Future Sailors who have chosen to embark on a path of service, integrity, and honor in the United States Navy.

    Among those recognized were Matthew Robbins (Aviation Boatswain’s Mate - ABH), Jacoby Crawford (Machinery Repairman - MR), Anton Lysyuk (Aviation Boatswain’s Mate - AB), and Nasziree Harrell (Boatswain’s Mate - BM). Each of these individuals has taken a bold step toward serving their country, exemplifying the values of duty, sacrifice, and resilience that lie at the heart of military service.

    Adding gravitas to the occasion was the presence of distinguished guest speaker, Brigadier General Ravindra V. Wagh. With a career marked by leadership and dedication, General Wagh delivered an inspiring address that echoed through the hearts of those in attendance. His words not only celebrated the achievements of the Future Sailors but also served as a poignant reminder of the unity and purpose that define the U.S. Armed Forces.

    The general’s message highlighted the strength found in service and the unbreakable bond shared by those who wear the uniform. “This generation,” he noted, “stands on the shoulders of those who came before and carries the torch of freedom forward with pride.”

    The evening was a testament to community, commitment, and the enduring spirit of patriotism. As NRS Detroit saluted its Future Sailors, it also reaffirmed its support for the families who stand beside them—the unsung heroes whose love and encouragement fuel the journey ahead.

    To Matthew, Jacoby, Anton, Nasziree, and all Future Sailors: your decision to serve is a beacon of hope and a powerful act of citizenship. As you prepare to take your places among the ranks of the world’s finest Navy, know that your community stands with you in pride and gratitude.

    We salute you.

