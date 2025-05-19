Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Our Community Salutes Detroit, MI

    GROSSE POINTE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ellizar Abalos 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Heartland

    NRS Detroit proudly gathered at the historic Grosse Pointe War Memorial to celebrate the next generation of heroes—our Future Sailors—at the Our Community Salutes event. Surrounded by family, friends, and supporters, these young men and women were formally recognized for their decision to serve our nation with honor and courage.
    The ceremony was made even more memorable by the presence of our distinguished guest speaker, Brigadier General Ravindra V. Wagh, whose words of wisdom and encouragement inspired all in attendance. His message reminded us of the strength, sacrifice, and unity that define our armed forces.
    To our Future Sailors: thank you for stepping forward. Your commitment embodies the spirit of service and patriotism that makes our country strong. We salute you!

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 12:26
    Photo ID: 9058829
    VIRIN: 250522-N-AC485-4470
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.3 MB
    Location: GROSSE POINTE, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

