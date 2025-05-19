3d Marine Division Conducts Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jeffery J. Vandentop, oncoming Sgt. Maj. of 3d Marine Division, gives remarks during the 3d Marine Division sergeant major relief and appointment ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2025. The relief and appointment ceremony signifies the transfer of responsibilities and authorities of 3d Marine Division’s Sergeant Major. Vandentop is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Delatorre)