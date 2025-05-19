3d Marine Division Conducts Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, the commanding general of 3d Marine Division, stands at attention during the 3d Marine Division sergeant major relief and appointment ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2025. The relief and appointment ceremony signifies the transfer of responsibilities and authorities of 3d Marine Division’s Sergeant Major. Wortman is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Delatorre)