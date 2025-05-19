Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Marine Division Conducts Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 8 of 12]

    3d Marine Division Conducts Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Robert W. Schieler, off-going Sgt. Maj. of 3d Marine Division, gives remarks during the 3d Marine Division sergeant major relief and appointment ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2025. The relief and appointment ceremony signifies the transfer of responsibilities and authorities of 3d Marine Division’s Sergeant Major. Schieler is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Delatorre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 06:32
    Photo ID: 9057984
    VIRIN: 250523-M-AU112-1205
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 37.97 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 3d Marine Division Conducts Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

