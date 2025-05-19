Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th AAMDC Soldiers participate in 2025 Best Squad Competition [Image 18 of 25]

    94th AAMDC Soldiers participate in 2025 Best Squad Competition

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), located at Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam, participate in the unit’s Best Squad Competition, held at Bellows Air Force Station and Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 20, 2025. The competition was held from May 18 – 21, 2025 and had Soldiers work in squads as they competed against each other in events such as land navigation, 10-mile ruck marching, and basic Soldier tactics. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images were cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 04:53
    Photo ID: 9057908
    VIRIN: 250520-A-EM105-9790
    Resolution: 4984x3495
    Size: 15.94 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    This work, 94th AAMDC Soldiers participate in 2025 Best Squad Competition [Image 25 of 25], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

