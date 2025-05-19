94th AAMDC Soldiers participate in 2025 Best Squad Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), located at Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam, participate in the unit’s Best Squad Competition, held at Bellows Air Force Station and Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 20, 2025. The competition was held from May 18 – 21, 2025 and had Soldiers work in squads as they competed against each other in events such as land navigation, 10-mile ruck marching, and basic Soldier tactics. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images were cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)