U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), located at Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam, participate in the unit’s Best Squad Competition, held at Bellows Air Force Station and Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 20, 2025. The competition was held from May 18 – 21, 2025 and had Soldiers work in squads as they competed against each other in events such as land navigation, 10-mile ruck marching, and basic Soldier tactics. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images were cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 04:53
|Photo ID:
|9057905
|VIRIN:
|250520-A-EM105-5543
|Resolution:
|5048x3712
|Size:
|18.26 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 94th AAMDC Soldiers participate in 2025 Best Squad Competition [Image 25 of 25], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.