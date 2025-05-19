COMPACAF visits the Keystone of the Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, right, commander of Pacific Air Forces, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, center, 18th Wing commander, and 18th Wing leadership tour the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron heritage hall during an immersion tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2025. Schneider immersed himself in Kadena’s vital mission sets, experiencing firsthand the installation’s importance as the Keystone of the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)