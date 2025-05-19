Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPACAF visits the Keystone of the Pacific [Image 11 of 11]

    COMPACAF visits the Keystone of the Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, right, commander of Pacific Air Forces, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, center, 18th Wing commander, and 18th Wing leadership tour the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron heritage hall during an immersion tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2025. Schneider immersed himself in Kadena’s vital mission sets, experiencing firsthand the installation’s importance as the Keystone of the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 01:54
    Photo ID: 9057752
    VIRIN: 250522-F-WJ150-1020
    Resolution: 4220x2808
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    COMPACAF visits the Keystone of the Pacific

    PACAF
    USPACOM
    COMPACAF
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

