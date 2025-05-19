COMPACAF visits the Keystone of the Pacific

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan. – U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, commander of Pacific Air Forces, immersed himself in Kadena Air Base’s vital mission sets May 21-23, 2025, experiencing firsthand the installation’s importance as the Keystone of the Pacific.



Schneider observed the 18th Wing’s daily workload by visiting units across the base, observing infrastructure, maintenance, logistics, and operational sites, meeting the Airmen who make it happen.



“The Airmen here are at the forefront of our nation’s defense, shaping a stronger, more agile force, one that’s built to grow talent and stay ahead in the Pacific’s evolving landscape,” Schneider said.



As the U.S. Air Force’s largest combat wing, Kadena’s strategic position makes it a vital staging location for collaboration with sister-service and international partners, preparing for and, if needed, deterring aggression from regional adversaries.



“Our mission is vital, and it’s only possible because of the outstanding people behind it,” Schneider said. “All of the hard work and daily commitment to the mission ensures stability in the region, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’re achieving together in the Indo-Pacific.”



Kadena’s capabilities expand beyond the air component as it houses joint partners critical to upholding its defense commitments.



Schneider’s tour extended to the U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, where Soldiers discussed how they contribute to base-wide defense and safeguarding Okinawa.



U.S. Army Maj. Robert Knabel, 1-1 ADA executive officer and Soldiers stationed at Kadena Air Base briefed on their air defense operations and using the MIM-104 Patriot launching station.



“The Patriot provides air defense to key assets in the Pacific region,” Knabel said. “We wouldn’t be able to do our job without the support of the 18th Wing.”



U.S. Marine Corps MQ-9 operators from Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3 highlighted their capabilities alongside their U.S. Air Force counterparts from the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron.



“We appreciate the opportunity to highlight the invaluable intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data that we and our USMC partners deliver to the U.S. and our allies,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Saltares, commander, 319th ERS.



The 18th Wing protects U.S. and Japanese interests by delivering forward-based combat power. Operating a fleet of aircraft, they provide air superiority, aerial refueling, airborne warning and control, ISR, and combat search and rescue capabilities.

