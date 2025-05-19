Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPACAF visits the Keystone of the Pacific [Image 10 of 11]

    COMPACAF visits the Keystone of the Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, left, commander of Pacific Air Forces, receives a brief from U.S. Army Maj. Robert Knabel, right, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery executive officer, on the 1-1 ADA's mission set, and the capabilities of the MIM-104 Patriot launching system during an immersion tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2025. The Patriot is a highly mobile air defense guided missile system designed to engage and intercept any aerial threats, whether it be aircraft or tactical ballistic missiles, under any weather conditions and in natural or induced environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis Emilio Rios Calderon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 01:54
    Photo ID: 9057751
    VIRIN: 250522-F-VM929-1119
    Resolution: 4885x3250
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPACAF visits the Keystone of the Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    USPACOM
    COMPACAF
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

