COMPACAF visits the Keystone of the Pacific

U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, left, commander of Pacific Air Forces, receives a brief from U.S. Army Maj. Robert Knabel, right, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery executive officer, on the 1-1 ADA's mission set, and the capabilities of the MIM-104 Patriot launching system during an immersion tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2025. The Patriot is a highly mobile air defense guided missile system designed to engage and intercept any aerial threats, whether it be aircraft or tactical ballistic missiles, under any weather conditions and in natural or induced environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis Emilio Rios Calderon)