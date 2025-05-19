U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion 25th Marine Regiment train for jungle survival training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion 25th Marine Regiment pin Sgt. Anthony Grimshaw, a rifleman with 1st Battalion 25th Marine Regiment, during his promotion at Port San Jose, Guatemala on May 16, 2025. CG25 fosters collaboration by enabling participating nations to share and build on their collective knowledge and experiences. (U.S. Marine corps photo by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre.)