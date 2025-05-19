U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion 25th Marine Regiment train for jungle survival training

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion 25th Marine Regiment listen to a Guatemalan Paracaidista during a survival course at Port San Jose, Guatemala on May 16, 2025. CG25 fosters collaboration by enabling participating nations to share and build on their collective knowledge and experiences. (U.S. Marine corps photo by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre.)
|05.16.2025
|05.22.2025 19:50
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
