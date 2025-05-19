Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion 25th Marine Regiment train for jungle survival training [Image 4 of 7]

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion 25th Marine Regiment train for jungle survival training

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan Taylor, an anti-tank missile gunner with 1st Battalion 25th Marine Regiment, builds a shelter during a survival course at Port San Jose, Guatemala on May 16, 2025. CG25 fosters collaboration by enabling participating nations to share and build on their collective knowledge and experiences. (U.S. Marine corps photo by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre.)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 19:49
    Photo ID: 9057144
    VIRIN: 250516-M-AD648-1550
    Resolution: 4795x3197
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT
    Web Views: 1
    This work, U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion 25th Marine Regiment train for jungle survival training [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSOUTHCOM
    Lethality
    Jungle Training
    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

