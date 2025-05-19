Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBVC and NCG-1 breaks ground on first of its kind Port Damage Repair Training Facility [Image 2 of 5]

    NBVC and NCG-1 breaks ground on first of its kind Port Damage Repair Training Facility

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 19, 2025) Capt. Dan "DB" Brown, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), delivers remarks during the groundbreaking ceremony Port Damage Repair Trainer (PDR T) Facility onboard Port Hueneme, May 19. NCG 1 is responsible for manning, training, equipping and deploying combat-ready Naval Construction Force units in support of combatant commanders and Navy component commanders. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

