NBVC and NCG-1 breaks ground on first of its kind Port Damage Repair Training Facility

Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 19, 2025) Capt. Dan "DB" Brown, commanding officer, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 19, 2025) Capt. Dan "DB" Brown, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), center-left, Capt. Angel Santiago, commodore, Naval Construction Group (NCG) ONE, joined by staff officers, break ground on a new Port Damage Repair Trainer (PDR T) Facility onboard Port Hueneme, May 19. NCG 1 is responsible for manning, training, equipping and deploying combat-ready Naval Construction Force units in support of combatant commanders and Navy component commanders. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis) see less | View Image Page

By Naval Base Ventura County and Naval Construction Group ONE Public Affairs



PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 19, 2025) Leaders from Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) and Naval Construction Group (NCG) ONE break ground on a first of its kind, Port Damage Repair Trainer (PDR T) Facility onboard Port Hueneme, May 19.



“This new PDR T Facility will address a critical gap in training capability,” said Cmdr. Joshua Baker, chief staff officer, NCG-1. “It will provide a realistic training environment for our force, replicating damage to key port infrastructure, such as piles, pile caps and bracing, decks, quay walls, fender systems, and mooring hardware.”



The $6.4M PDR T, a Department of Defense military construction project, includes a 2,580-SF single-story academic instruction and training material storage building, and five training modules, including a training tank for diving skills.



“This investment underscores our commitment to providing the very best training and resources to the men and women who serve our nation,” said Capt. Angel Santiago, commodore, NCG-1. “The strategic importance of this facility cannot be overstated - by locating this training facility here in Port Hueneme, we are creating a vital nexus between UCT 2, our naval mobile construction battalions, and NCG-1.”



Port Hueneme is the only U.S. Navy-controlled deep-water harbor between San Diego Bay and Puget Sound providing critical unmanned sub and subsurface capabilities, combat systems assessments, underway replenishment training, logistics and Fleet sustainment.



“This state-of-the-art facility will provide our warfighters with a collaborative training space to enhance port operations and safety capabilities," said Capt. Daniel “DB” Brown, commanding officer, NBVC. "This facility will support Navy and Joint Force operations, streamline repair processes and drive mission success."



NCG-1 is responsible for manning, training, equipping and deploying combat-ready Naval Construction Force units in support of combatant commanders and Navy component commanders.



NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands.