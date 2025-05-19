NBVC and NCG-1 breaks ground on first of its kind Port Damage Repair Training Facility

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 19, 2025) Capt. Dan "DB" Brown, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), center-left, Capt. Angel Santiago, commodore, Naval Construction Group (NCG) ONE, joined by staff officers, break ground on a new Port Damage Repair Trainer (PDR T) Facility onboard Port Hueneme, May 19. NCG 1 is responsible for manning, training, equipping and deploying combat-ready Naval Construction Force units in support of combatant commanders and Navy component commanders. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)
