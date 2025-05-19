Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASOC 2025 Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    USASOC 2025 Memorial Day Ceremony

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Courtney Hubbard 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    A Gold Star Family Member finds the name of their loved one on the Memorial Wall at the United States Army Special Operations Command Headquarters on Fort Bragg, NC May 22, 2025. Each year USASOC welcomes back Gold Star families of fallen special operations personnel to attend the ceremony, which pays tributes to all of Army Special Operations' fallen warriors over its history dating back to 1952. (U.S. Army Photo by Army SGT Courtney Hubbard)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 17:59
    Photo ID: 9056948
    VIRIN: 250522-A-FO275-3515
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 9.96 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Gold Star Families
    Memorial Day
    Memorial Service Ceremony
    Sine Pari
    USASOC (A)

