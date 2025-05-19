USASOC 2025 Memorial Day Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Gold Star Family Member finds the name of their loved one on the Memorial Wall at the United States Army Special Operations Command Headquarters on Fort Bragg, NC May 22, 2025. Each year USASOC welcomes back Gold Star families of fallen special operations personnel to attend the ceremony, which pays tributes to all of Army Special Operations' fallen warriors over its history dating back to 1952. (U.S. Army Photo by Army SGT Courtney Hubbard)