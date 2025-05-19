USASOC 2025 Memorial Day Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment stand behind memorial wreaths at the United States Army Special Operations Command during USASOC's Memorial Day Ceremony held on the Memorial Wall Plaza at USASOC Headquarters, Fort Bragg, NC May 22, 2025. The Memorial Wall features the names of Army Special Operations Forces’ fallen warriors from across the years over numerous campaigns involving ARSOF forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Army SGT Courtney Hubbard)