    USASOC 2025 Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    USASOC 2025 Memorial Day Ceremony

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Courtney Hubbard 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment stand behind memorial wreaths at the United States Army Special Operations Command during USASOC's Memorial Day Ceremony held on the Memorial Wall Plaza at USASOC Headquarters, Fort Bragg, NC May 22, 2025. The Memorial Wall features the names of Army Special Operations Forces’ fallen warriors from across the years over numerous campaigns involving ARSOF forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Army SGT Courtney Hubbard)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 17:59
    Photo ID: 9056930
    VIRIN: 250522-A-FO275-8037
    Resolution: 3243x4865
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASOC 2025 Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Courtney Hubbard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gold Star Families
    Memorial Day
    Memorial Service Ceremony
    Sine Pari
    USASOC (A)

