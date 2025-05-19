U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sarah Morgan narrates for USASOC's Memorial Day Ceremony held on the Memorial Wall Plaza at USASOC Headquarters, Fort Bragg, NC May 22, 2025. 55 Gold Star family members made their way to Fort Bragg from across the country to attend the ceremony. (U.S. Army Photo by Army SGT Courtney Hubbard)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 17:59
|Photo ID:
|9056940
|VIRIN:
|250522-A-FO275-9829
|Resolution:
|2735x4102
|Size:
|5.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USASOC 2025 Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Courtney Hubbard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.