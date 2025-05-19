USASOC 2025 Memorial Day Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sarah Morgan narrates for USASOC's Memorial Day Ceremony held on the Memorial Wall Plaza at USASOC Headquarters, Fort Bragg, NC May 22, 2025. 55 Gold Star family members made their way to Fort Bragg from across the country to attend the ceremony. (U.S. Army Photo by Army SGT Courtney Hubbard)