    Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico 2025 3E9 DFT [Image 15 of 15]

    Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico 2025 3E9 DFT

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the Air National Guard take a liquid sample from a simulated unidentified explosive object during the 2025 Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico emergency management Deployment for Training at Fort Allen, Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, May 19, 2025. The 2025 VIPR EM DFT measured multiple ANG civil engineer squadrons’ mission readiness by simulating an austere location to prepare participating Airmen to execute the Agile Combat Employment Concept within the U.S. Air Force Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)

    This work, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico 2025 3E9 DFT [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Emergency Management
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros
    Siempre Adelante
    VIPR DFT 2025

