Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico 2025 3E9 DFT

A U.S. Airman with the Air National Guard sets up a perimeter after encountering a simulated unidentified explosive object during the 2025 Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico emergency management Deployment for Training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, May 19, 2025. The 2025 VIPR EM DFT measured multiple ANG civil engineer squadrons’ mission readiness by simulating an austere location to prepare participating Airmen to execute the Agile Combat Employment Concept within the U.S. Air Force Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)