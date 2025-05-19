PRANG hosts emergency management deployment for training

Photo By 2nd Lt. Eliezer Soto | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Gabrielini, an emergency management specialist with...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Eliezer Soto | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Gabrielini, an emergency management specialist with the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron, New York Air National Guard, exits a UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the Puerto Rico Army National Guard during the 2025 Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico emergency management Deployment for Training at Fort Allen, Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, May 19, 2025. The 2025 VIPR EM DFT measured multiple ANG civil engineer squadrons’ mission readiness by simulating an austere location to prepare participating Airmen to execute the Agile Combat Employment Concept within the U.S. Air Force Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Eliezer Soto) see less | View Image Page

The 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, hosted 14 ANG units, including U.S. Virgin Islands, New York, New Jersey, South Carolina, Hawaii, Oklahoma, California and Vermont, all participating in an emergency management Deployment for Training, exercising capabilities through multiple combat-simulated scenarios at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center in Salinas and Fort Allen in Juana Diaz, May 13-19, 2025.



The 2025 Virgin Island and Puerto Rico Deployment for Training, involved two years of planning and approximately 120 training hours, that measured the participating units’ mission readiness by simulating the challenges of an austere location to prepare Airmen to execute the Agile Combat Employment Concept within the United States Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.



“The Puerto Rico Air National Guard provides a unique platform for ANG units to conduct ACE-focused training and develop Mission-Ready Airmen, thanks to our strategic location and readily available facilities,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, commander, 156th Wing. “The Caribbean’s resemblance to the Pacific region enhances our ability to prepare for operations in that theater.”



Leveraging the advantages of location, terrain and facilities, this training focused on sharpening the skills of emergency management specialists to meet evolving mission demands and their ability to contribute to great power competition.



“This DFT was designed to qualify emergency management specialists in their most recent career field education plan, strengthening their knowledge and mission readiness to be an essential piece of the great power competition,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Orlando Guevarez, emergency management superintendent, 156th CES, and one of the primary training planners.



For U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Paul Clementi, emergency management superintendent with the 107th CES, New York Air National Guard, one of the event’s key goals was to provide Airmen the tools to achieve 80% readiness in the new emergency management career field core tasks.



“The training focused on creating a different environment where emergency specialists were able to execute their CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) mission in an austere location by assembling into small teams and exerting leadership among the non-commissioned officers in charge of their exercise injects,” said Clementi. “Puerto Rico is a perfect location to train our Airmen for the future fight since it has similar geographical characteristics to the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility.”



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Fitzgerald, the region two emergency management chief with the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, highlighted that having participants from several units working together as a cohesive team helps to better execute the ACE concept in a combat environment where participants operate from different locations simultaneously.



“Even though it is not our primary job as emergency specialists, we are conditioning our Airmen to be Mission-Ready by operating their own security and self-sustainability in contingency scenarios,” said Fitzgerald. “It is important to empower our NCOs to articulate and execute operational decisions in training events like this one; here, nothing is fluid, and they are constantly adapting.”