    AAW25: Division Review [Image 20 of 20]

    AAW25: Division Review

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Veterans of the 82nd Airborne Division sing the “All American Soldier” during the All American Week Division Review at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 22, 2025. The 82nd Airborne Division Review showcases the Paratroopers of America's Guard of Honor to cap off All American Week 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 15:14
    Photo ID: 9055909
    VIRIN: 250522-A-HK139-4625
    Resolution: 6613x4409
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAW25: Division Review [Image 20 of 20], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aaw25

