AAW25: Division Review

Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena and the official reviewing party observe the 82nd Airborne Division formations during the All American Week Division Review at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 22, 2025. The 82nd Airborne Division Review showcases the Paratroopers of America's Guard of Honor to cap off All American Week 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)