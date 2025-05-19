Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jason Dunham's Deployment [Image 7 of 7]

    Jason Dunham's Deployment

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marieliza Rosales 

    Carrier Strike Group 8

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (MAY 17, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), heave a line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203), May 17. Jason Dunham, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marieliza Rosales)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 05:58
    Photo ID: 9054346
    VIRIN: 250517-N-JQ084-1031
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Jason Dunham's Deployment [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Marieliza Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

