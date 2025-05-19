Jason Dunham's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (MAY 17, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), prepare to refuel with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) during a replenishment-at-sea, May 17. Jason Dunham, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marieliza Rosales)