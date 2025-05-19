MEDITERRANEAN SEA (MAY 17, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jasmine Washington, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), provides supervision during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203), May 17. Jason Dunham, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marieliza Rosales)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 05:58
|Photo ID:
|9054334
|VIRIN:
|250517-N-JQ084-1035
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jason Dunham's Deployment [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Marieliza Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.