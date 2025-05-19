Fleet Week New York 2025: Silent Drill Platoon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, pose for a photo as part of Fleet Week New York 2025 at Times Square, New York City, May 21, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)