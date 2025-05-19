Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Week New York 2025: Silent Drill Platoon [Image 5 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fleet Week New York 2025: Silent Drill Platoon

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, execute their drill sequence as part of Fleet Week New York 2025 at Times Square, New York City, May 21, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 00:16
    Photo ID: 9053896
    VIRIN: 250521-M-EG001-1153
    Resolution: 5832x3888
    Size: 13.09 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2025: Silent Drill Platoon [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Elijua Guel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fleet Week New York 2025: Silent Drill Platoon
    Fleet Week New York 2025: Silent Drill Platoon
    Fleet Week New York 2025: Silent Drill Platoon
    Fleet Week New York 2025: Silent Drill Platoon
    Fleet Week New York 2025: Silent Drill Platoon
    Fleet Week New York 2025: Silent Drill Platoon
    Fleet Week New York 2025: Silent Drill Platoon
    Fleet Week New York 2025: Silent Drill Platoon
    Fleet Week New York 2025: Silent Drill Platoon
    Fleet Week New York 2025: Silent Drill Platoon
    Fleet Week New York 2025: Silent Drill Platoon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    New York
    USN
    FWNY25
    Marines250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download