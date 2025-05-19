U.S. Marines assigned to the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, execute their drill sequence as part of Fleet Week New York 2025 at Times Square, New York City, May 21, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 00:16
|Photo ID:
|9053894
|VIRIN:
|250521-M-EG001-1068
|Resolution:
|5772x3848
|Size:
|11.18 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York 2025: Silent Drill Platoon [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Elijua Guel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.