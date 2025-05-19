Armed Forces Visit Girl Scouts Troop 6000

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy, Marines and Coast Guard members pose for a photo with Girl Scout Troop 6000 following a meet and greet at Row NYC Hotel during Fleet Week New York, May 21, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jahlena Riveraroyer