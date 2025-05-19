Armed Forces Visit Girl Scouts Troop 6000

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joselyn Munoz with Logistics Combatant Element, assigned to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, helps a girl scout from Troop 6000 write a letter during a meet and greet at Row NYC Hotel during Fleet Week New York, May 21, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jahlena Riveraroyer