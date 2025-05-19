Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tank Departure [Image 2 of 2]

    Tank Departure

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Escamilla 

    III Armored Corps

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS - One of the first U.S. Army tanks bound for Washington, D.C. and the Army's 250th Birthday Parade awaits loading onto a rail car at Fort Cavazos. Each tank weighs around 140,000 pounds. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Escamilla).

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 20:41
    Location: US
