Tank Departure

FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS - One of the first U.S. Army tanks bound for Washington, D.C. and the Army's 250th Birthday Parade is loaded onto a rail car at Fort Cavazos May 21. Each tank weighs around 140,000 pounds. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Escamilla).