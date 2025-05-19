Tank Departure

FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS - One of the first U.S. Army tanks bound for Washington, D.C. and the Army's 250th Birthday Parade is loaded onto a rail car at Fort Cavazos May 21. Each tank weighs around 140,000 pounds. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Escamilla).
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 20:41
|Photo ID:
|9053600
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-FL291-1000
|Resolution:
|2607x1466
|Size:
|287.77 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
