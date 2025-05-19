All American Week Boxing Finals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena, senior enlisted adviser of the 82nd Airborne Division sits ringside during the All American Week boxing tournament at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 21, 2025. The tournament highlights the toughness, discipline, and fighting spirit that define America’s premier airborne force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Frederico Cardoso)