    All American Week Boxing Finals [Image 35 of 46]

    All American Week Boxing Finals

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Spc. Frederico Cardoso 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division trade punches in the ring during the All American Week boxing tournament at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 21, 2025. The tournament highlights the toughness, discipline, and fighting spirit that define America’s premier airborne force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Frederico Cardoso)

    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    combatives
    Boxing
    All American Week
    aaw25
    AAW2025

