All American Week Boxing Finals

U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division trade punches in the ring during the All American Week boxing tournament at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 21, 2025. The tournament highlights the toughness, discipline, and fighting spirit that define America’s premier airborne force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Frederico Cardoso)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9053326
|VIRIN:
|250521-A-GK401-2027
|Resolution:
|5501x3667
|Size:
|15.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
