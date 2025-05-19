Sharing the font of Fleet Marine Force knowledge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Field of battle scrutiny…under the watchful – and demanding – gaze of Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (Fleet Marine Force qualified) Austin Santistevan, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Tactical Combat Casualty Care course instructor, Hospitalman Joseph Clark is actively critiqued on his response ability to a battlefield injury. TCCC is an operational necessity for Clark and all other corpsmen and is specifically designed to simulate the unique challenges and conditions on the field of battle in handling traumatic injuries. For Santistevan, teaching the Tactical Combat Casualty Care course is a labor of love. “I love being a TCCC instructor. I can teach a course and know I’m making a difference,” said Santistevan, a 13-year Navy veteran, from Pueblo, Colorado and a Centennial High School grad, “home of the Bulldogs.” (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).