    Sharing the font of Fleet Marine Force knowledge [Image 3 of 3]

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Leading from the FMF front…Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (Fleet Marine Force qualified) Austin Santistevan, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Tactical Combat Casualty Care course instructor, paces corpsmen students through week-long classroom and field training to hone their abilities in an austere combat environment. “I love being a TCCC instructor. I can teach a course and know I’m making a difference,” said Santistevan, a 13-year Navy veteran, from Pueblo, Colorado and a Centennial High School grad, “home of the Bulldogs.” TCCC is an operational necessity for all corpsmen and is specifically designed to simulate the unique challenges and conditions on the field of battle in handling traumatic injuries (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 16:10
    Photo ID: 9052933
    VIRIN: 250513-N-HU933-8296
    Resolution: 4137x2466
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sharing the font of Fleet Marine Force knowledge [Image 3 of 3], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    Navy Medicine
    hospital corpsman
    FMF
    nhb
    nmrtc bremerton

