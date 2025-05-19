Sharing the font of Fleet Marine Force knowledge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leading from the FMF front…Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (Fleet Marine Force qualified) Austin Santistevan, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Tactical Combat Casualty Care course instructor, paces corpsmen students through week-long classroom and field training to hone their abilities in an austere combat environment. “I love being a TCCC instructor. I can teach a course and know I’m making a difference,” said Santistevan, a 13-year Navy veteran, from Pueblo, Colorado and a Centennial High School grad, “home of the Bulldogs.” TCCC is an operational necessity for all corpsmen and is specifically designed to simulate the unique challenges and conditions on the field of battle in handling traumatic injuries (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).