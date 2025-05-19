Sharing the font of Fleet Marine Force knowledge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tactical Combat Casualty Care under Fleet Marine Force supervision… Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (Fleet Marine Force qualified) Austin Santistevan, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Tactical Combat Casualty Care course instructor keeps an attentive eye on corpsmen students taking week-long TCCC classroom and field training to hone their abilities in an austere combat environment. For Santistevan, teaching the Tactical Combat Casualty Care course is a labor of love. “I love being a TCCC instructor. I can teach a course and know I’m making a difference,” said Santistevan, a 13-year Navy veteran, from Pueblo, Colorado and a Centennial High School grad, “home of the Bulldogs.” (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).